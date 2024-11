MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday stated that India has firmly conveyed its opposition regarding the treatment of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country.

“We have made our opposition very clear on the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. We have raised the matter with Bangladesh, emphasising that they must take responsibility for protecting minorities and safeguarding their safety, security, and interests,” Jaiswal said.

