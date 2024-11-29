NaMo Kendra requests commemorative postal stamp in memory of Ratan Tata

NEW DELHI: The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (NaMo Kendra) has written to Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, with a request to issue a commemorative postal stamp in memory of the late Ratan Naval Tata, one of India’s most renowned industrialists and philanthropists.

In the letter, addressed by Prof. Jasim Mohammad, Chairman of the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies, Tata is lauded as a visionary leader who transformed the Tata Group into a global conglomerate. Prof. Mohammad further highlighted that Tata’s unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and ethical governance laid the foundation for a modern and progressive corporate India.

The Centre emphasised that the values of service, humanity, and patriotism exemplified by Ratan Tata should be preserved and celebrated, serving as an inspiration for future generations.

"A commemorative postal stamp would be a fitting tribute to Ratan Tata’s enduring legacy," Prof. Mohammad said. "Such a stamp would not only honour his memory but also serve as a reminder of his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to the nation."

The Centre expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Ministry of Communications to bring this vision to fruition. "We are fully committed to supporting this initiative in any way possible, ensuring that Ratan Tata’s contributions continue to inspire generations to come," Prof. Mohammad said.