No request received from US on Adani case: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that India has not received any prior communication from the United States regarding the legal proceedings involving the Adani Group and the US Department of Justice.

"This is a legal matter involving private firms, individuals, and the US Department of Justice. Established procedures and legal avenues are expected to be followed. The government of India was not informed in advance," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing in Delhi.

The case involves an indictment and a civil complaint filed by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), respectively, in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. According to the group, chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are clear of bribery allegations by the US Department of Justice.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Green Energy, a company under the group, dismissed media reports on the matter as "incorrect."

Further details are awaited