Punjab renames Aam Aadmi clinics as Ayushman Arogya Mandir to restore NHM funding

The government has decided to undertake the rebranding through a decentralized model, led by District Health Societies chaired by the respective Deputy Commissioners, with Civil Surgeons serving as CEOs of the societies. The rebranding process, which includes renaming the facilities and implementing changes such as wall paint, logos, name boards, and borders on windows and doors, is set to be completed by January 15, 2025. The District Health Societies will be responsible for selecting an executing agency and monitoring the rebranding of each facility under their jurisdiction.

Previously, the Punjab government had agreed to implement these changes, prompting the central government to release NHM funds under the scheme. A total of Rs 650 crore will be disbursed to the state in installments, sources said.

The impasse began in February 2023, when the Union government halted NHM funds to Punjab, alleging that the AAP-led state government had rebranded centrally sponsored health and wellness schemes as AACs. Following negotiations, the Punjab government agreed to amend the branding to reflect the Centre's flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat.

The Punjab government had earlier branded Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers as Aam Aadmi Clinics (PHC-HWC) instead of using the original name, thereby breaching the agreement with the Union Health Ministry. Additionally, the state did not adhere to the required color scheme or display the mandated six logos.

The AAP government had blamed the Union government for withholding NHM grants totaling Rs 650 crore. However, the rebranding agreement is expected to resolve the funding stalemate.