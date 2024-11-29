Punjab renames Aam Aadmi clinics as Ayushman Arogya Mandir to restore NHM funding

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in Punjab will now be renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government plans to quietly rebrand these health and wellness centers. The decision follows a reprimand from the Union government and a delay in receiving National Health Mission (NHM) funds for the past 18 months.
In a letter issued yesterday to all Deputy Commissioners and Civil Surgeons, the Director of Health Services, Punjab, stated, "The Government of Punjab has now decided to rename 2,403 Health and Wellness Centers, 466 Primary Health Care Centers, and 242 urban Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, as per the directions of the Government of India."
The letter explained that the state government had upgraded its sub-centers and primary health centers into health and wellness centers in line with central government guidelines. Their scope has been enhanced to include screening, treatment, and referral services for non-communicable diseases, as well as minor skin and dental ailments.
The government has decided to undertake the rebranding through a decentralized model, led by District Health Societies chaired by the respective Deputy Commissioners, with Civil Surgeons serving as CEOs of the societies. The rebranding process, which includes renaming the facilities and implementing changes such as wall paint, logos, name boards, and borders on windows and doors, is set to be completed by January 15, 2025. The District Health Societies will be responsible for selecting an executing agency and monitoring the rebranding of each facility under their jurisdiction.
Previously, the Punjab government had agreed to implement these changes, prompting the central government to release NHM funds under the scheme. A total of Rs 650 crore will be disbursed to the state in installments, sources said.
The impasse began in February 2023, when the Union government halted NHM funds to Punjab, alleging that the AAP-led state government had rebranded centrally sponsored health and wellness schemes as AACs. Following negotiations, the Punjab government agreed to amend the branding to reflect the Centre's flagship scheme, Ayushman Bharat.
The Punjab government had earlier branded Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers as Aam Aadmi Clinics (PHC-HWC) instead of using the original name, thereby breaching the agreement with the Union Health Ministry. Additionally, the state did not adhere to the required color scheme or display the mandated six logos.
The AAP government had blamed the Union government for withholding NHM grants totaling Rs 650 crore. However, the rebranding agreement is expected to resolve the funding stalemate.