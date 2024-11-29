Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, calls special House session from December 9

RANCHI: Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister in a grand ceremony amid the presence of a galaxy of INDIA bloc leaders at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi on Thursday.

The 49-year-old tribal leader was administered the oath of office by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. This is the fourth stint of the JMM leader as the chief minister of Jharkhand.

Soren was elected from Barhait by defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom in the recently held elections.

After taking oath, Soren held a cabinet meeting and decided to call the special session of the Assembly from December 9-12. JMM MLA Stephen Marandi was named Protem Speaker.

“Officials have been directed to give Rs 2,500 to the bank accounts of women aged between 18 and 50 years under the Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana. The proposal of initiating a legal action towards the recovery of Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the Centre was also cleared,” said Soren.

Soren alone took oath as his ally Congress has not yet finalised the names of its ministers to join the government. Earlier, it was being said that one minister each from the Congress and RJD quota will take oath along with him. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal were present at the oath ceremony.

After taking oath, Soren paid tribute to the statue of Bhagwa Birsa Munda before reaching the state secretariat building. Soren was accompanied by his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren.

Before his swearing-in, Soren shared a post on ‘X’, saying, “Today will be a historic day — a day that will further strengthen our collective struggle, the spirit of love and brotherhood, and the commitment of us Jharkhandis towards justice.”