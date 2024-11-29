Three-member judicial commission to probe Sambhal violence; panel to submit report in two months

The members of the panel have notable experience in their respective fields. Meanwhile, a 15-member delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) is expected to go to Sambhal on Saturday to gather information about the violence that broke out on November 24.

SP state president Shyam Lal Pal said on Friday that following the instructions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, a party delegation would go to Sambhal on Saturday.

After taking detailed information about the violence that took place there, the team would submit its report to the party chief, he said.

As per a post on X by SP state chief Pal, the delegation would include the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav, SP state president Shyamlal Pal, MPs Ziaur Rahman Barq, Harendra Malik, Ruchi Veera, Iqra Hasan and Neeraj Maurya, MLAs Kamal Akhtar, Ravidas Mehrotra, Nawab Iqbal Mahmood and Pinky Singh Yadav.

The situation in Sambhal had been tense since the first survey of the city’s Jama Masjid was conducted on November 19 on the orders of a local court. The petitioner had claimed that Jama Masjid stood on a previous Harihar temple.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had postponed the proposed visit of its delegation after getting assurance from the Director General of Police of a fair investigation into the violence.

On the other hand, Congress state president Ajay Rai claimed that a Congress delegation would go to the strife-torn district on December 2.