SC halts trial court proceedings on Sambhal mosque survey; SP, Congress delegations to visit

LUCKNOW: A 15-member delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) will go to UP's Sambhal on Saturday to gather information about the violence that broke out after a survey in the Shahi Jama Masjid complex, the party said on Friday.

SP state president Shyam Lal Pal said that on the instructions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, a party delegation will go to Sambhal on Saturday.

After taking detailed information about the violence that took place there, will submit the report to the party chief, he said.

Congress state president Ajay Rai told PTI that a Congress delegation will go there on December 2.

The situation in Sambhal has been tense since the first survey of the city's Jama Masjid was conducted on November 19 on the orders of a local court.

The petitioner has claimed that Jama Masjid stands on a previous Harihar temple.