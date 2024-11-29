SC halts trial court proceedings in Sambhal mosque dispute, asks authorities to maintain peace, harmony

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order asked the trial court in Uttar Pradesh not to proceed in the suit against Sambhal Jama Masjid case row, till the mosque committee's petition challenging the survey order is listed in the High Court, and directed the authorities to "maintain peace & harmony."

"We direct the advocate commissioner's report to be kept in the sealed cover and not to be opened in the meantime. Peace and harmony must be maintained at any cost," a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by the CJI (Chief Justice Of India) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, said.

It added that till the Shahi Idgah committee moves the HC, against the trial court's order directing survey of the mosque, claimed to be a temple by Hindu sides in a suit, the trial court was directed not to hear the suit till then.

"We feel that the petitioner, Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal, must challenge the order of November 19, 2024 before an appropriate Court/forum as per law, including the provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and the Constitution of India. In the meanwhile, peace and harmony must be maintained. K.M. Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) appearing for the District Administration, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, assures the Court with regard to the same," the bench in its order, a copy accessed by this Newspaper, said.

