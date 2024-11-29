'Use the word Muslim': Congress worker's open letter to Rahul Gandhi on Sambhal killings

Congress worker Radhika Barman, in an open letter to party MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, criticized the engagement (or the lack of it) of the grand old party when it comes to issues relating to the Muslims.

In the letter posted on X and dated November 26, Barman said that the Congress party seems "hesitant" to address Muslim issues.

"Engagement seems limited to a few tweets, and even those are not consistent. While it is unfair and illogical to expect you to respond to every incident, some situations demand decisive action, especially from someone in your position as the Leader of Opposition," she stated.

The letter, in the context of the recent violence in Sambhal, urged Gandhi to make bold and courageous interventions.

"The recent massacre in Sambhal, where five Indian Muslims lost their lives, is one such incident. This is not merely violence; it is a massacre. It deserves a bold and courageous response from you as a leader who represents an alternative vision for India," the letter read.

Five Muslims, including a minor, were killed on Sunday as UP police allegedly opened fire on people protesting the survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area of Sambhal. An initial survey of the masjid was carried out on November 19, hours after a Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "Advocate Commission," with local leaders and opposition parties alleging an "unusual haste" from the part of the administration.

The court ordered the survey after hearing the petition filed by Gopal Sharma, who claimed that a Harihar temple was at the site where the Jama Masjid now stands.