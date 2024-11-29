'Use the word Muslim': Congress worker's open letter to Rahul Gandhi on Sambhal killings

Congress worker Radhika Barman, in an open letter to party MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, criticized the engagement (or the lack of it) of the grand old party when it comes to issues relating to the Muslims.
In the letter posted on X and dated November 26, Barman said that the Congress party seems "hesitant" to address Muslim issues.
"Engagement seems limited to a few tweets, and even those are not consistent. While it is unfair and illogical to expect you to respond to every incident, some situations demand decisive action, especially from someone in your position as the Leader of Opposition," she stated.
The letter, in the context of the recent violence in Sambhal, urged Gandhi to make bold and courageous interventions.
"The recent massacre in Sambhal, where five Indian Muslims lost their lives, is one such incident. This is not merely violence; it is a massacre. It deserves a bold and courageous response from you as a leader who represents an alternative vision for India," the letter read.
Five Muslims, including a minor, were killed on Sunday as UP police allegedly opened fire on people protesting the survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area of Sambhal. An initial survey of the masjid was carried out on November 19, hours after a Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "Advocate Commission," with local leaders and opposition parties alleging an "unusual haste" from the part of the administration.
The court ordered the survey after hearing the petition filed by Gopal Sharma, who claimed that a Harihar temple was at the site where the Jama Masjid now stands.
Criticising the lack of clarity in Gandhi's language while addressing such issues, Barman urged him to use the word "Muslim" instead of "minority" and refrain from differentiating between "Hinduism and Hindutva in this context."
"While many understand the distinction, using this differentiation in the aftermath of such a tragedy could feel insensitive and unstrategic. The focus should remain on constitutional values and human dignity. Do it using word Muslim instead of minority. Jain is a minority community but do they share the same oppression? Thus, specification is important," she stated.
"Perhaps, a sense of collective guilt for the oppressor is from our ascribed status if not the same political ideology. If we don't like this then we have to change this episode," she added.
The Congress worker urged Gandhi and the party to take some immediate steps to address the killings in Sambhal:
"1. Visit Sambhal and offer your condolences to the grieving mother.
2. Provide legal aid to the victims’ families to ensure they receive justice and are not pressured into out-of-court settlements.
3. Demand financial compensation for the victims from the Government of India.
4. Form a fact-finding committee of ten members, including both Hindus and Muslims, to track the case and update the public.
5. Engage directly with the local Muslim community, share their stories through social media, and raise their struggles in Parliament during the winter session."
Stating that these are not just the demands from the Muslim community but also from secular Hindus like her, Barman stressed that people voted for INDIA alliance "to ensure that issues affecting every community are addressed boldly and without hesitation."
She stated that the Congress party's engagement in these issues must be centred on "love and empathy" and not merely on "strategy."
"As a Gandhian, you represent an antithesis to the divisive politics of Hindutva. The Congress party must lead with love and empathy, not just political correctness," she said.
"Diplomacy can be done by anyone, but genuine leadership requires emotional courage. This is a fight for survival, and it needs a narrative driven by compassion, not mere strategy," she added.
Barman also urged Gandhi to not shy away from taking the risk of being " temporarily unpopular" by addressing the issues faced by Muslims.
"Taking these steps might make you unpopular temporarily, but secularism itself demands courage and risks," she said.
She noted that actions that would stem from such interventions, including arrests, will only amplify Congress's commitment to justice.
"Being anti-Modi is not an achievement in itself; taking bold, proactive actions that challenge the status quo is what defines true leadership. If these actions lead to backlash, including arrests, it would only amplify your moral authority and the party’s commitment to justice," the letter stated.
Concluding the letter, Barman stated that she has raised these concerns using her privilege as a secular Hindu, on behalf of the "Muslims who cannot speak as freely as a Hindu in today's India."
"A Hindu woman has more power than an average Muslim man," she said adding many within the Congress party share these thoughts but lacks a platform to express them.
"I hope you will listen to this collective voice and act decisively," she said.