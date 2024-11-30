Kolkata hospital says it won't treat Bangladeshi patients

Nation

An official of the JN Ray Hospital on Friday said the decision was forced by insults meted out to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals.
Hefazat-e-Islam supporters stage a protest after Friday prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, demanding an immediate ban on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
KOLKATA: A hospital in north Kolkata's Manicktala area said it would not treat patients from Bangladesh amid protests over the alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

An official of the JN Ray Hospital on Friday said the decision was forced by insults meted out to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals.

"We have issued a notification that from today till an indefinite time we will not admit any Bangladeshi patient for treatment. This is primarily because of the insults they have shown towards India," said hospital official Subhranshu Bhakt.

He urged other hospitals in the city to do the same as a mark of protest against the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

"Seeing the tricolour being insulted, we have decided to stop treating Bangladeshis.

India has played an important role in their independence but despite that, we are witnessing anti-India sentiments.

We hope other hospitals will support us and take similar steps," he added.

