Nirmala Sitharaman urges women to benefit from government schemes at credit outreach event in Bihar

PATNA: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged women to take advantage of the Union Government's programs.

Speaking at a credit outreach event in Bihar's Madhubani district, she emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on creating 'Lakhpati Didis' in every village, with banks lending support to make the initiative a success.

"Financial help and training are being provided to women through every self-help group for this purpose. Whatever work needs to be done by the banks is being done," she stated, encouraging women to come forward and participate in the schemes offered by the banks.