Nirmala Sitharaman urges women to benefit from government schemes at credit outreach event in Bihar

PATNA: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged women to take advantage of the Union Government's programs.
Speaking at a credit outreach event in Bihar's Madhubani district, she emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on creating 'Lakhpati Didis' in every village, with banks lending support to make the initiative a success.
"Financial help and training are being provided to women through every self-help group for this purpose. Whatever work needs to be done by the banks is being done," she stated, encouraging women to come forward and participate in the schemes offered by the banks.
Earlier, Sitharaman distributed sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various central government schemes. Loans worth Rs 1,121 crore were disbursed to over 50,000 beneficiaries during the credit outreach program. The schemes included PM MUDRA, PMEGP, Kisan Credit Card, Stand Up India, PM Vishwakarma, MSEs, SHGs, and Agriculture Loans, among others.
The Union Minister also distributed copies of the Constitution of India in Maithili and Sanskrit recently released on Samvidhan Diwas to various individuals during the event.
Sitharaman visited stalls and interacted with stall owners who had benefited from various central and state government schemes during the program.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha also attended the event. On Friday, Sitharaman chaired a credit outreach program in Darbhanga, where loans worth Rs 1,388 crore were disbursed to 49,137 beneficiaries by various banks, according to an official press release from the Union Finance Ministry.