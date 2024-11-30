SP's UP in-charge Shyam Lal Pal under house arrest, as party planned Sambhal visit

LUCKNOW: Amid chaos over the SP delegation's visit to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party (SP) President Shyam Lal Pal on Saturday was put under house arrest, the official handle of SP claimed on X. The SP condemned the actions of the UP Police while accusing the state government of "disgracing" the Constitution and democracy.

"Yogi government is afraid of SP delegation! On the orders of the government, the police prevented the honourable state president Shri Shyam Lal Pal ji from coming to Sambhal and put him under house arrest. The BJP government is tearing apart the constitution and democracy. Highly condemnable," the Samajwadi Party posted on X.

Meanwhile, SP Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq on Saturday said that he was leaving for the Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. He said that they would form a strategy after holding talks with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in case the police stop them from visiting the district affected by violence.

Earlier, SP leader Harendra Malik was stopped from visiting Sambhal by the Uttar Pradesh police amid the heavy traffic jam at Delhi Meerut Expressway. Malik on Saturday expressed his distrust with the government and administration report on the ongoing Sambhal violence. He said that the government must use different mediums to show the reality since district administration itself has been made a party in the matter.