Union govt approves PMAY-G houses for surrendered naxals, LWE area victims in Chhatisgarh

RAIPUR: The ruling BJP government in Chhattisgarh has announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme to include surrendered Maoists and victims of violence in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.
This move, part of the state’s rehabilitation policy, aims to integrate these individuals into mainstream society while providing them with much-needed housing and security.
The proposal, which was first approved by the Centre, will see the construction of 15,000 houses under the PMAY-G welfare scheme. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the move, describing it as a significant step towards rehabilitating surrendered Maoists and victims of violence in conflict-ridden regions.
“The move will be a major step to let the surrendered Maoists living in the LWE affected areas and such families who are victims of violence join the mainstream. The 15000 units to be built under the PMAY-G are not just houses but a symbol of dignity and security for them. Our government is swiftly implementing the scheme with complete transparency and is going to be a revolutionary step towards ensuring peace and harmony”, said the chief minister.
Amid the renewed strategy to free the conflict-ridden Bastar region from the influence of the outlawed Maoists, CM Sai asserted that his government’s commitment to improving the lives of those affected by Maoist violence, with a strong focus on development, peace, and security of citizens in LWE-affected areas.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home department portfolio, stated that families whose names were missing from the 2011 socio-economic caste census or the 2018 Awas Plus scheme will be specially included under this initiative.
"The list of PMAY-G beneficiaries will be provided by the superintendent of police and the chief executive officer of the concerned district. A survey and verification process will follow, with the district panchayat identifying the land for the beneficiaries," said Sharma.
This announcement comes amid an ongoing anti-Maoist campaign in Bastar, where 789 Maoists have surrendered and 787 rebels have been arrested so far this year. The Chhattisgarh BJP government has reiterated its commitment to continuing the battle against the Maoists until they are eradicated.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in August, set a deadline for eliminating the Maoists by March 2026, as part of a revised plan aimed at launching a final assault on the rebels. Recently, Shah urged youth cadres of the banned left-wing group to renounce violence and rejoin society.