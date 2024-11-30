Union govt approves PMAY-G houses for surrendered naxals, LWE area victims in Chhatisgarh

RAIPUR: The ruling BJP government in Chhattisgarh has announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme to include surrendered Maoists and victims of violence in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

This move, part of the state’s rehabilitation policy, aims to integrate these individuals into mainstream society while providing them with much-needed housing and security.

The proposal, which was first approved by the Centre, will see the construction of 15,000 houses under the PMAY-G welfare scheme. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the move, describing it as a significant step towards rehabilitating surrendered Maoists and victims of violence in conflict-ridden regions.

“The move will be a major step to let the surrendered Maoists living in the LWE affected areas and such families who are victims of violence join the mainstream. The 15000 units to be built under the PMAY-G are not just houses but a symbol of dignity and security for them. Our government is swiftly implementing the scheme with complete transparency and is going to be a revolutionary step towards ensuring peace and harmony”, said the chief minister.