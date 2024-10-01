‘In my struggles, people never gave up on me’

How do you feel after being nominated to the Phalke Award?

I’m overwhelmed as I struggle to express my joy. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me through my journey, from the streets of Kolkata to the film industry in Mumbai. This award is a testament to those who never gave up on me.

Who will you dedicate this award to?

I dedicate this award to my family, my fans, my state, and my beloved Bharat. This honour also brings back memories of my journey from Kolkata to Mumbai, where I faced hunger as I slept in gardens.

Do you think the Phalke Award came to you a little late?

Not at all. Everything has its own time. When it comes, it’s meant to be. I believe that life unfolds as it should, so I have no complaints—just gratitude…. In life, everything happens at its own time.