‘In my struggles, people never gave up on me’

Actor-turned-BJP politician of West Bengal Mithun Chakraborty or ‘Mithun Da’ has been nominated for this year’s 54th Dadasaheb Phalke Award – the country’s highest honour in the field of cinema. He says his struggles started from the lanes of Bengal.
Popularly known as Mithun Da, he debuted in Bengali film Mrigayaa, and went on giving one superhit after another and became a superstar. His many Hindi blockbusters include ‘Surakshaa’, ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Dance Dance’, ‘Pyar Jhukta Nahi’, ‘Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye’, ‘Hum Se Hai Zamana’, ‘Pasand Apni Apni’, ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’ and Agnipath. His career includes 350 films spanning over 5 decades.
Excerpts from an interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur
How do you feel after being nominated to the Phalke Award?
I’m overwhelmed as I struggle to express my joy. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me through my journey, from the streets of Kolkata to the film industry in Mumbai. This award is a testament to those who never gave up on me.
Who will you dedicate this award to?
I dedicate this award to my family, my fans, my state, and my beloved Bharat. This honour also brings back memories of my journey from Kolkata to Mumbai, where I faced hunger as I slept in gardens.
Do you think the Phalke Award came to you a little late?
Not at all. Everything has its own time. When it comes, it’s meant to be. I believe that life unfolds as it should, so I have no complaints—just gratitude…. In life, everything happens at its own time.
What advice do you have for today’s actors?
Work hard and focus on your craft and karma (duty and struggle), not just the results. Aspiring actors should have dedication, resilience, and the motivation to overcome obstacles. My life hasn’t been easy, but when the results came, the struggles faded away. God is kind, and everyone will eventually reap the rewards of their hard work. I did not get anything on a platter; I had to fight for everything.
How do you view the changing landscape of films compared to your era?
Change is a constant with time, and it should be embraced. Film production has evolved, reflecting societal concerns and advances in technology. It’s essential to adapt while remaining meaningful in our storytelling.Change happens over time and should be clearly visible).
Do you think films today focus more on commercial pursuits?
I believe there should be a balance, and patriotic films are important. There’s definitely a place for stories that serve national interests.
How did you react to the recent RG Kar incident?
Like everyone else, I was shaken by it. We all want justice, and it’s crucial that the guilty are held accountable. Women’s safety must always be a priority.
What are your thoughts on PM Modi’s wishes for you?
I’m deeply thankful to him for his wishes. I appreciate everyone who has reached out to congratulate me. I’m overwhelmed by all the love and support.