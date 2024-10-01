Lakhs affected as river embankments breached in Bihar after heavy rains

PATNA: The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Monday after the embankments of the Kosi river in Darbhanga and the Bagmati river in Sitamarhi were breached, affecting over 1.6 million people.

While the Kosi breached its embankment near Kartarpur block, inundating the Kiratpur and Ghanshyampur villages in Darbhanga late Sunday night, a seepage was reported in the embankment of the Bagmati in Sitamarhi district.

State water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that six embankment breaches had been reported across the state so far. Some embankment breaches had already been plugged, and efforts were underway to repair others.

Excessive water pressure also damaged the embankments of the Bagmati river at Madhkaul village in Sitamarhi and the embankment of the Gandak river in West Champaran. According to officials, his resulted in the inundation of areas in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve.

Meanwhile, the water discharge from the Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages across the Gandak and Kosi rivers, respectively, reduced in the morning after the torrential rains in Nepal subsided.

Senior BJP leader and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and handed him a memorandum seeking a proper solution to the threat of floods in Bihar to prevent the loss of life and property.