Maharashtra govt sets up commission for probe into shooting of Badlapur sexual assault accused

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has formed a Commission of Inquiry for a probe into the killing of Badlapur school sexual assault case Akshay Shinde in an alleged shoot-out by police.

A home department gazette published on Tuesday said the single-member Commission of Inquiry will be headed by the Chief Justice (retired), Allahabad High Court, Dilip Bhosale.

The panel will submit its report in three months, as per the gazette.

Two girls, aged four and five years, were allegedly sexually abused by a male attendant inside the bathroom of a school at Badlapur in Thane district in August.

Akshay Shinde, the accused, was subsequently arrested, but was shot dead by police in an alleged shoot-out on September 23.