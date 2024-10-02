NHRC issues notice to Center on cyclists’ rights

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India, to act on the rights of cyclists, deaths and Injuries of cyclists, the environment friendly commuters in India due to negligence and inaction of authorities.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate and Human Rights Activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order and sought for the report from the Authority within six weeks.

Citing several examples of deaths and injuries in Indian States, the plea stated that India’s roads are deadly – design fixes could make them safer for everyone.

Scientific improvements such as road consistency, speed lanes, median breaks alongside pedestrian safety features can go a long way. There was lack of proper mechanism and failure of the Government to ensure the safety and security of the cyclists, Tripathy said.

The State Governments, including Odisha didn't distribute helmets to the students whom it provide cycles free of cost. The State does not ensure proper education and awareness to the students nor to the other cyclists as to how to ride the cycles with compliance of road safety. The Highways, roads don’t have proper identification of black spots and accident zones.

The States and UTs don’t have separate lane for the cyclists nor special laws, rules, guidelines for the cyclists. Roads are encroached and drivers drink and drive on the roads.

On July, 19, 2018, In a tragic incident, at least five students, including three girls, were run over by a speeding truck while four others sustained grievous injuries near Thana Chhack on NH-16 in Bhadrak district. Police sources said the mishap occurred at around 4.15 pm when the students were returning from their school.

The truck hit them from behind killing four on the spot. Cyclists in Indian cities are being edged out systematically to make way for cars. They have never truly been safe on India’s roads. The cycle may be an environment-friendly mode of transportation but it is not the safest, he said.