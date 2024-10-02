Self-styled commander of Kuki-based outfit shot dead in Manipur

IMPHAL: Unidentified men shot and killed a self-styled town commander of the proscribed militant outfit, the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), near Leishang village in Churachandpur district, Manipur, police reported on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Seikhohao Haokip, was a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the state.

According to the police, the incident took place approximately 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 am on Tuesday.

Haokip's body has been taken to the Churachandpur Medical College morgue.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.