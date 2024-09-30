Security forces making all-out efforts to rescue two missing youths: Manipur Police

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur are making all-out efforts to trace two of the three youths, who were allegedly abducted by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district three days ago, police said on Monday.

One of the three youths has already been rescued.

Accompanied by his two friends, N. Johnson Singh, who was rescued by the army, went for the SSC GD recruitment test for central forces at New Keithelmanbi in Manipur's Imphal West district but took a wrong turn, ending up in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi, a police officer said.

The three hail from Thoubal district. Singh was safe and handed over to the police, while Th.Thoithoiba Singh and O.Thoithoi Singh were still missing, he said.

"In connection with the case of two youths, who were allegedly abducted by miscreants on September 27 in Kangpokpi district, security forces are making all-out efforts to rescue the missing/kidnapped youths as quickly as possible," the police said in a statement.

The state police and the central forces have been searching for them after the youths were reported missing by their families, the officer said.

On Sunday, a video surfaced featuring the two missing youths appealing to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for their release.