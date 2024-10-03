Rahul says Congress 'storm' coming in Haryana, vows to open 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' in every corner

NUH/MAHENDRAGARH: Asserting that a "Congress storm" is on its way in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party would form the government, which will be one for the poor and farmers, and a 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love) will be opened in every corner of the state.

Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Nuh that had witnessed violence last year after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

The fight is between 'mohabbat' (love) and 'nafrat' (hatred). The Congress spreads love while the BJP spreads "hatred", Gandhi said on the last day of campaigning.

"The most important thing is brotherhood. Wherever the BJP and RSS people go, they spread hatred. In whichever state they go, somewhere they talk about language, somewhere they talk about religion, and somewhere they speak about caste," the Congress leader said.

"Hatred has to be ended. India is not a country of hatred; it is the country of 'mohabbat'... it is the country of 'mohabbat ki dukan', not 'nafrat ka bazaar'," Gandhi added.

Gandhi, who is the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, said hatred would only weaken the country and spread sorrow and fear.

"We will not let this hatred win. Love, brotherhood and unity will win in the country...Love is the only antidote to hatred. Love spreads brotherhood and with love, the country progresses. We talk about love, but they (BJP) spread hatred and try to break the country," he said.

Gandhi said the Congress would form the government in Haryana as the people of the state have decided it.

"I don't know if you have noticed or not, but earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to talk about 56 inches, now his face has completely changed. A Congress party wave is coming in Haryana, a storm is coming, and after this, a government for the poor and farmers will be formed... A government of 'mohabbat' and not 'nafrat' will be formed. In every corner, a 'mohabbat ki dukan' will be opened," he said.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi said it has protected the rights of the poor, farmers, and labourers, but "the BJP and the RSS were hell-bent on attacking the Constitution."

"The fight is about this. If the Constitution does not remain, then you, the poor, would not have anything. Your land, money, and water will vanish. These will go into the hands of the select 20–25 people," he said.

Hitting out at Modi over the issue of unemployment, he said the PM keeps making claims about development, but he cannot make people understand how he took Haryana to the "top position in terms of unemployment."

"Modi ji runs the government of 'arabpatis'. He waived Rs 16 lakh crore of debt of 20–25 people," he alleged and asked the gathering how much debt of farmers, labourers and the poor was waived by Modi.