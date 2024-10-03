SC restrains TN police enquiry against Isha Foundation, transfers habeas corpus petition from Madras HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday restrained the Tamil Nadu police from taking any further action against the Isha Foundation run by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Coimbatore, following directions issued by the Madras High Court.

The apex court also transferred to itself the habeas corpus petition, filed by Dr S Kamaraj, who sought a direction to the police to produce his two daughters, whom he alleged were held captive inside the Isha Foundation before the court and set them at liberty.

The Court further directed the police to submit a status report. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on October 18.

The Isha Foundation on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order directing the Coimbatore Police to collect all case details registered against it.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the foundation, sought a stay of the high court order, and said around 500 police officials have raided the foundation's ashram and are probing every corner.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, sought to inquire about the details from two women whose father had moved the high court alleging illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation.