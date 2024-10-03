Sharad Pawar moves SC to prevent Ajit faction from using ‘clock’ symbol

NEW DELHI: NCP veteran Sharad Pawar has filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court to prevent the Ajit Pawar faction from using the ‘clock’ symbol for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

In his petition, Sharad Pawar cited that his party lost votes in the Lok Sabha polls as the Ajit faction fought with the ‘clock’ symbol, confusing the voters as to who represented the NCP.

He urged the top court to pass appropriate orders restraining Ajit from using the ‘clock’ symbol until the SC decides his appeal against the ECI order.

The NCP veteran has prayed to the court that Ajit Pawar be directed to move the Election Commission of India (ECI) for a fresh symbol.

Sharad Pawar has also urged that the Ajit Pawar faction be not allowed to use the ‘clock’ symbol till the SC adjudicates on the appeal filed by him against ECI recognising Ajit as the real NCP and awarding it the ‘clock’ symbol.

Notably, Sharad Pawar had been temporarily given the symbol of ‘man blowing a turha’ by the EC. The main petition between the two factions would likely to come up for hearing on October 15.