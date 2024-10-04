If authorities are in contempt, will ask them to restore structures, says SC on demolitions in Gujarat

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat authorities, said the structures were abutting the sea and were around 340 metres away from the Somnath temple.

"This falls within the exception carved out by your lordships," the top law officer said.

In its order last month, the SC had said, "We further clarify that our order would not be applicable if there is an unauthorised structure in any public place such as road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river body or water bodies and also, to cases where there is an order for demolition made by a court of law".

During the hearing on Friday, the bench observed, "If we find that they are in contempt of our order, not only we will be sending them to jail but we will ask them to restore all this."

Without issuing a notice on the plea, the bench asked Mehta to file his reply and posted the matter for hearing on October 16.