Junior docs call off 'total cease work', threaten to launch hunger strike if demands not met

KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic on Friday evening called off their 'total cease work' at state-run medical colleges and hospitals but threatened to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours.
"We are calling off our 'total cease work'. But we will continue our sit-in protest. We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfill our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," an agitating doctor, Debasish Halder of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, said.
Holding clocks in their hands, the doctors reiterated their demands including the directive to form a central enquiry committee for disciplinary proceedings against alleged perpetrators involved in "threat culture" in all medical colleges of West Bengal, among others.
Earlier, an agitating doctor said, "The governing body meeting concluded this morning. We have decided to suspend the total cease work for now, but our demonstrations will continue. We are mindful of the large number of patients relying on state-run hospitals every day."
Their senior counterparts had urged them to suspend the 'cease work' in light of the hardships faced by ordinary patients.
"In the afternoon, we plan to hold a rally and may announce our decision to withdraw the total cease work," the doctor said.
"We plan to give the state government a deadline to fulfill our demands, particularly in light of the attacks doctors face in various hospitals. If our demands are not met, we will launch a fast unto death agitation," he added.
The junior doctors renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on medics by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.
Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services under directives aimed at ensuring safety and efficient healthcare.