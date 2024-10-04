SC rejects review petitions against verdict allowing sub-classification of SC/STs

The Supreme Court has rejected the batch of review petitions filed against its earlier judgment of August 1, allowing sub-classification of SC/STs.

A seven-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, rejected the review pleas.

The apex court did not find any merit in the batch of petitions seeking review of the apex court's earlier judgment.

"Permission to file the review petitions granted. Applications for listing the review petitions in open court are rejected. Delay condoned. Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013 has been established. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," the apex court had said in its order on September 24, which was uploaded on Friday on the SC's website.

The other six judges who were a part of the bench were Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma.

The apex court rejected the batch of pleas, saying no case for review was made out by the petitioners.