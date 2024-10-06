NHRC issues notice to Centre on Pedestrian rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, Govt. of India on the issue of deaths and Injuries of pedestrians, the most environment-friendly commuters due to negligence and inaction of Authorities. The NHRC sought an Action Taken report (ATR) within six weeks.
Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court advocate and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order.
Citing several examples of deaths and injuries in Indian States, the plea of Tripathy, stated that India’s roads are deadly – design fixes could make them safer for everyone. Many scientific improvements such as road consistency, speed lanes, median breaks alongside pedestrian safety features can go a long way. It has been continuing unabated due to proper mechanisms and the failure of the Government to ensure the safety and security of the pedestrians, the plea alleged.
India's 2021 pedestrian fatalities numbered 29,200, exceeding the combined road fatalities of the entire European Union and Japan; with another 60,000 pedestrians injured, he said.
Tripathy, in his plea, stated the violation of rights of pedestrians as deaths and injuries of pedestrians have been highly rising for the last many years. He quoted the report of the Law Commission according to which 53 per cent of road deaths are among pedestrians.
As per the complaint, most of the city roads do not have footpaths, and most footpaths in the cities are in dilapidated condition, with open drains, broken concrete and obstructed by hoardings and encroachers.
"Overspeeding of vehicles is causing 80% of pedestrian deaths and most of the drivers are not aware of Rules 8,11 & 15 of the Rules of the Road Regulations, 1989. The expert committee constituted by the Government of India in 2005 under the Chairmanship of S. Sundar studied road safety management pan India and has recommended the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways to set up an apex body the "National Road Safety and Traffic Board" having regulatory and advisory powers under the National Road Safety and Traffic Management Act. But no action has yet been taken by the Government on the recommendations of the S. Sundar committee," Tripathy further said.
Tripathy requested the NHRC to ensure extensive research work on road safety, availability of adequate footpaths, spread safety awareness among road drivers and implement the recommendations of the S. Sundar committee.
"There is thus an urgent need for the Union government to ensure that policy and law safeguard the rights of pedestrians and put in place mechanisms to enforce the same. Creating awareness and mindset change is the first step, especially sensitization of drivers on the rights of pedestrians," Tripathy said.
Lack of footpaths and encroachment of footpaths which causes deaths and injuries violate basic human rights and pose serious issues of fundamental rights of movements, right to life and liberty both are serious problems that need urgent intervention of the Hon’ble Commission. Deaths and injuries of Pedestrians due to apathy, inaction and negligence of government authorities pose serious questions of human rights, the petition of Tripathy, alleged.