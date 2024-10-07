CM Yogi Adityanath warns against derogatory remarks on deities, saints of all faiths

LUCKNOW: A day after the controversial remarks of priest Yati Narsinghanand against Prophet Mohammad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that derogatory remarks against saints and priests of any religion or faith were unacceptable and people responsible for that would be dealt with an iron fist.

The UP CM was reviewing law and order situation, on Monday, with the state Chief Secretary, DGP, Additional Chief Secretary, home, and other officials ahead of the festival season. CM Yogi said derogatory remarks against deities, great men, or saints belonging to any caste, or faith were unacceptable.

He said any attempt to tamper with faith would be met with strict legal action and punishment. Yogi directed the officials to initiate action against those who make objectionable remarks against leaders, seers, and saints of any religion.

Stressing the fact that every faith and sect should be respected, CM Yogi said: "If any person tampers with faith, makes derogatory remarks against the faith of “great men”, deities, sect, etc, then he will be brought under the purview of law and punished rigorously. People of all sects, religions will have to respect each other."

“Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great figures, but this cannot be compulsorily imposed on anyone,” he said.