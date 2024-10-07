India a Hindu nation, must unite beyond castes and languages: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has reaffirmed his stance that Bharat is a ‘Hindu-Rashtra’ and urged Hindus to unite beyond caste, creed, and language differences.

His remarks came at ‘Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran’ event in Baran, Rajasthan on Saturday. He also urged Hindus to unite beyond caste, creed, and language, emphasizing that the Hindu community bears the primary responsibility for advancing the nation.

“Bharat is a Hindu-Rashtra. We have been living here since ancient times, although the word ‘Hindu’ came later,” Bhagwat said, adding Hindus should unite for the nation and for their own safety.

“We are the sons and daughters of Mother India; we will live and die for her,” he said, calling for greater Hindu solidarity. He described the Hindu society as integral to nation-building, advocating discipline, duty to the state, and dedication to common goals.

He said the RSS operates on ideological foundations rather than a mechanical structure, aiming to inspire volunteers and their families to engage with society positively.

He highlighted the importance of social harmony, justice, health, education, and self-reliance, urging volunteers to engage in community improvement. Bhagwat noted that India’s global standing is linked to its strength, and emphasized that the safety of expatriates depends on a robust nation.

He called for fostering harmony, environmental awareness, indigenous values, and civic consciousness as essential elements of society.