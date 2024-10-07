Tripura’s Kadamtala remains tense after communal violence, eight held

GUWAHATI: The situation in Tripura’s Kadamtala area remained tense on Monday following clashes between two communities on Sunday night over Durga puja subscriptions.

Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan visited the place and took stock of the situation on Monday while the troops of the Border Security Force conducted a flag march.

Eight persons were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the violence while prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS continued to remain in force in the Kadamtala police station areas.

Kadamtala falls under the Dharmanagar subdivision in the North Tripura district bordering southern Assam’s Karimganj district. It has a mixed population, largely of Hindus and Muslims.

“The situation in Kadamtala is completely under control. Police is taking appropriate action. Please don’t spread rumour,” North Tripura district police said in a post on X.