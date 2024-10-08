50 senior doctors of RG Kar Hospital resign in solidarity with medics on fast

KOLKATA: Nearly 50 senior doctors of RG Kar hospital on Tuesday tendered their resignations in a mark of solidarity with medics who have been on fast-unto-death since October 5 demanding justice for the institution's rape and murder victim.

Shortly after the development, a section of senior doctors from other medical colleges in West Bengal said they too could follow suit.

The development came in the wake of the indefinite hunger strike being conducted by seven junior doctors in the heart of the city and a symbolic 12-hour fast being held in solidarity by their peers across medical colleges of West Bengal.

"We would be forced to give a state-wide call to all senior doctors in government hospitals to put in their papers if the government keeps dragging its feet on the just and pertinent demands of the junior doctors who are sitting in protest.

This would be a move in solidarity with our junior colleagues. We will discuss this threadbare within our organisation before the end of day today," said Dr Manas Gumta, a representative of the Association of Health Services Doctors, one of the organizations of doctors in state-run medical facilities.

The state government, on its part, has maintained that it would roll out safety and security measures it committed before the agitating doctors, including a real-time centralised bed management system, CC camera installation and panic buttons, by the first week of November.