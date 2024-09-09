Mamata's 'return to pujas' response to Aar Kobe anger over RG Kar rape-murder could haunt her

Kolkata has been on the streets for a month now demanding justice for Abhaya, the 31-year-old doctor raped and murdered in a hospital in the city on August 9. Its protests have brought people out in all of West Bengal, across the country and in many parts of the world. But in the end, Kolkata has failed miserably, it would seem, to communicate its anguish to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The last word from the Supreme Court this Monday, after punching holes in the data presented by the West Bengal legal team, was to set a deadline: junior doctors must return to work by 5 pm Tuesday.

Mamata went a few steps further. She urged a return to duty by the junior doctors who had struck work after the murder of their colleague. And to Kolkata, anguished by the doctor's death, she said, "Return to the pujas, return to the utsav." In short, enough is enough, it's time to drown your sorrows in Bengal's annual extravaganza, the Durga Pujas, now 30 days away.

Piercing the stunned silence of the protesters that followed, the voice of Abhaya's mother rang out.

"We used to do Durga Puja at home. My daughter used to do it. Now, we will never do it again. How can I ask people to celebrate Durga Puja. If this had happened in her family, would she have been able to say, return to the pujas and the utsav?" she told a TV news channel, her face blurred.

"The lamp at my home has gone out forever," she added. "They throttled my daughter to death. They are now trying to throttle the demand for justice."

When people across India spilled out on the streets on August 14 in response to a call to reclaim the night, I was at Jadavpur in south Kolkata -- at the 8B Bus Stand near Jadavpur University, which has long become a popular address for protests in the city. I thought the protests that night at 8B Bus Stand and across Kolkata and beyond were unprecedented, cutting across age, gender, geography and rural-urban divides.

Of course, it was all overshadowed by the attack by vandals at RG Kar Hospital at midnight and the ransacking of the Emergency wards and more. But still, August 14 was unprecedented.

August 14 was overshadowed by September 2, last Monday. When the junior doctors marched to the Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, holding aloft red roses and miniature replicas of the human spine in their hands and, after camping out in the open on the street through a hot muggy night, forced the police the next day to remove the barricades they had put up on the street, I thought I had never seen anything like that before.