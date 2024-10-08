BJP win in Haryana victory of politics of development, good governance: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the BJP's win in the Haryana Assembly polls as a victory of its politics of development and good governance, assuring people that the party will leave no stone unturned to fulfil people's aspirations.

In a series of posts on X, Modi also complimented the National Conference for its "commendable" performance in the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

These elections in Jammu and Kashmir were very special, he said, noting that they were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, showing people's belief in democracy.

He offered compliments to "each and every person" of the Union Territory for this.