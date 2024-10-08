Centre notifies appointment of three lawyers as judges of Gujarat HC

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Central government on Tuesday has notified the appointments of three advocates, Sanjeev Jayendra Thaker, Deeptendra Narayan Ray, and Maulik Jitendra Shelat as judges of the Gujarat High Court. It comes after a long deliberation for over 55 days.

In this regard, the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, also confirmed the notification and appointment of these three lawyers as judges of Gujarat HC, via his official social media handle, X. (Formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier on August 13, the apex court's three-member Collegium, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, comprising two other senior judges -- Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai -- had recommended their names as Judges of the Gujarat HC.

Before the SC Collegium recommended their names, the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court in consultation with his two seniormost colleagues on December 22, last year, recommended these three advocates' names for appointment as judges.

However, the Supreme Court Collegium noted that the Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Gujarat had not conveyed their views on the said recommendation. Following it, the SC Collegium undertook its own exercise including an assessment of merit and suitability of the candidates.

While recommending their names as Judges, the SC Collegium said, the respective consultee-judges from Gujarat have also expressed positive opinions about the suitability of the candidature of the three lawyers, and thereby it recommended their names.