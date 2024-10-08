Full statehood for J&K comes with conditions, warns BJP’s Ram Madhav

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav hinted that while Jammu and Kashmir will regain its statehood, there are conditions attached to the process. In an interview with NDTV, Madhav, who previously oversaw the Union Territory, emphasized that the BJP remains committed to restoring statehood, stating, "We have committed to this on the floor of the House." However, when pressed for a specific timeline, he offered a more cautious perspective.

Madhav highlighted the significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir over the last 5 to 10 years, he said that the "region has moved beyond its "terror-based identity" and is now r"elatively peaceful in terms of separatism." "Even Jamaat has joined the electoral process," he told NDTV, calling it a major achievement.

He stressed that assurances are needed from the region's leadership to ensure that "separatist tendencies" do not return. "Those in power in the state should be reassuring the people in Delhi that they won't bring those tendencies back into this region. Then full statehood is possible."

“There are people calling for the release of all jailed terrorists and the restoration of Article 370. With that mindset, if they enter the assembly and demand statehood, how do we address issues like releasing terrorists and separatists? That poses significant challenges to national security,” he remarked. “However, we are in favour of granting statehood to the Union Territory sooner rather than later,” he added.