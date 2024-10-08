Rape, murder accused shoots himself dead in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old law graduate accused of allegedly raping a 17-year-old school dropout girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district two months back, shot himself to death on a hillock in the same district of Bundelkhand region on Tuesday.
The man identified as Bhola Ahirwar shot himself in the head on a hillock in the Chhatarpur district on Tuesday morning, just a day after he stormed into the house of the alleged rape survivor girl in the same police station area and opened indiscriminate fire, killing the girl’s grandfather and injuring the girl and her uncle.
The local police, who were on a hunt for the absconding man had declared Rs 20,000 bounty on his head.
On Tuesday morning, the accused in a social media post, said he was innocent and then informed the police about his current location.
“Based on the social media post, police teams were sent near a hillock, where the man was hiding. The police asked him to surrender, but he fired twice at the police, after which the police retaliated. Seeing him surrounded by the police teams, he then shot himself in the head from point blank range and died an instant death,” Chhatarpur district police superintendent Agam Jain told TNIE on Tuesday.
Earlier, on Monday, the rape-accused youth had stormed into the house of the teenage girl, whom he was accused of raping two months back. He first pressured her to withdraw the case and strike a compromise, but when the girl and her kin refused, he opened fire, killing the girl’s grandfather and injuring the girl and her uncle.
While the injured girl has been admitted to Chhatarpur district hospital, her uncle is admitted to a hospital in Gwalior.