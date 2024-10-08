Rape, murder accused shoots himself dead in Madhya Pradesh

The local police, who were on a hunt for the absconding man had declared Rs 20,000 bounty on his head.

On Tuesday morning, the accused in a social media post, said he was innocent and then informed the police about his current location.

“Based on the social media post, police teams were sent near a hillock, where the man was hiding. The police asked him to surrender, but he fired twice at the police, after which the police retaliated. Seeing him surrounded by the police teams, he then shot himself in the head from point blank range and died an instant death,” Chhatarpur district police superintendent Agam Jain told TNIE on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the rape-accused youth had stormed into the house of the teenage girl, whom he was accused of raping two months back. He first pressured her to withdraw the case and strike a compromise, but when the girl and her kin refused, he opened fire, killing the girl’s grandfather and injuring the girl and her uncle.

While the injured girl has been admitted to Chhatarpur district hospital, her uncle is admitted to a hospital in Gwalior.