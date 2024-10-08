With fasting juniors clapping, 50 senior doctors of RG Kar Hospital resign in solidarity

KOLKATA: 50 members of the senior faculty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in the eye of a massive storm over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor resigned on Tuesday in support for the protesting junior doctors.

Visuals on social media showed students clapping as the senior doctors submitted their resignations.

The junior doctors had gone on a hunger strike on Monday demanding justice for their colleague, and against alleged corruption while seeking campus democracy and a patient-friendly system at the hospital.

Their 10-point demands include removal of the state health secretary, appointment of male and female police personnel in medical college campuses instead of civic volunteers, filling up of vacancies for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, holding student elections and recognition of Resident Doctors Associations, inquiries into alleged irregularities of the state medical council and setting up of college-level inquiry committees to punish those involved in the persisting 'threat syndicate'.

The decision of the seniors to resign en masse came as "there has been no response from the appropriate authority to solve and to save our children from impending health disaster".

Earlier on Tuesday, around 15 senior doctors joined their juniors in solidarity by staging a symbolic hunger strike.