All India Bar Association president seeks norms on decorum for judges

Despite Wilson’s clear intent, which was to highlight a potential conflict of interest without seeking the recusal of the junior judge, the senior judge responded with aggression. He berated both advocates, even though the senior advocate repeatedly and politely clarified his position.

In an effort to ease the situation, the senior advocate also extended a humble apology, yet the judge persisted in his criticism and went so far as to make unfounded accusations of unethical behavior against the Advocate on Record, for instructing the senior advocate, Aggarwala’s letter stated.

“With the increasing use of virtual courtrooms, it is now easier to monitor court interactions between judges and advocates. We propose the creation of a monitoring mechanism, overseen by a committee headed by the retired Supreme Court Judge, that reviews virtual court proceedings to ensure that the conduct of both judges and advocates is in line with established norms of professional behaviour,” the letter further read.

Also in top court

Judge’s adverse remark expunged

The top court recently expunged an adverse remark made by Uttarakhand HC judge Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma about a lawyer. A two-judge bench expressed disapproval over the judge’s tendency to make such remarks against lawyers.

Disciplinary action on officer set aside

The top court has set aside orders for disciplinary proceedings against a judicial officer, noting that records in the case alleged to have been mishandled by him were not considered by Kerala High Court at the time of passing of orders for suspension and enquiry.