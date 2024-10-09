BJP, JMM faceoff over ‘Mahila Samman’ in Jharkhand

“The registration form being circulated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking for voters' details such as name, age, address, mobile number, booth number, name and number of the constituency etc. is a direct inducement to bribe as defined under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Therefore, it is requested that if the forms issued by BJP for "Gogo Didi Yojana" is not against the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, then they should also be allowed to implement “JMM. Samman Yojana,” stated the letter handed over to the CEO.

Notably, the JMM and BJP locked horns over ‘Gogo Didi Yojana’ after the videos went viral on social media suggesting BJP workers helping women fill up the forms for the proposed scheme on Monday.

Taking a strong note on the issue, JMM accused the BJP of flouting the rules of the Election Commission and tagged it to the Chief Minister asking him to take action, or the INDI Alliance will also adopt such tactics.

Reacting to the post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take action after filing a case if they come across any such incident and report.

State BJP Chief Babulal Marandi, on the direction passed by the Chief Minister, dared Hemant Soren to file a case against him, saying that he himself will get the form filled up for ‘Didi Gogo Yojana.’ Marandi also filled up the forms in Ranchi on Tuesday and asked Hemant Soren and his Government to lodge an FIR against him if they can.

According to BJP, JMM is frustrated with the increasing popularity and support of the people towards BJP.

“The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct comes into effect from the date of issue of the election notification. Until the notification is issued, every political party has the right to conduct its programmes,” said State BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Sinha. JMM is frustrated with the increasing popularity and support BJP is getting from the people of Jharkhand, he added.