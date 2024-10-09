DySP lynching: All 10 convicts get life sentence by special CBI court

LUCKNOW: In an 11-year-old case of the brutal lynching of a police officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kunda assembly segment of Pratapgarh, the special CBI court of Lucknow awarded life sentence to 10 persons who were held guilty on October 4.

While delivering the quantum of punishment, Special CBI judge Dhirendra Kumar slapped the penalty of Rs 19,500 on each convict. Thus the total Rs 1.95 lakh penalty amount would be collected and half of it would be given to the widow of DySP Ziaul Haq who was the then CO, Kunda, on March 2, 2013, and was lynched and later shot when he reached a site of unrest following the murder of a village pradhan.

Those convicted by a special CBI court last Friday included Phoolchand Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Manjeet Yadav, Ghanshyam Saroj, Ram Lakhan Gautam, Chhotelal Yadav, Ram Asre, Munnalal Patel, Shivram Pasi, and Jagat Bahadur Pal alias Bulle Pal.

The case had kicked up much heat and dust as it had the sitting Kunda MLA and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik)chief and then minister in SP govt Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bahiyya as the named accused. However, the CBI had given him the clean chit later.

All the convicts were presented in the court during the deliverance of the quantum of punishment. All were sent to jail after the pronouncement of the verdict. Special CBI judge Dhirendra Kumar had convicted 10 accused after finding them guilty under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 302 (murder), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 353 (assault on public servant).