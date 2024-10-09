Haryana win a vote for development: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that voters in Haryana chose truth, development, and good governance over negativity and falsehood.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here, Modi said the people accepted the BJP’s guarantee of development and rejected the Opposition’s pack of lies, giving the saffron party its third consecutive victory in the state. “In the land of Gita, truth and development and good governance have won,” he said.

Commenting on the Jammu and Kashmir election results, Modi said they reflect the vibrancy of India’s Constitution and democracy while crediting his government for the conduct of peaceful elections there.

Launching a fresh broadside against the Congress, Modi accused the party of helping evil forces that are trying to destroy India by obstructing the country’s growth. “Many conspiracies are being hatched globally to weaken India’s economy, democracy, and society. Congress and its cronies are part of this game,” he alleged.

Modi also alleged that the Congress wants to weaken India by weakening the society and spreading anarchy in the country. “That is why they are provoking different sections, constantly trying to ignite a fire in the names of castes,” he alleged, adding that the paty made many attempts to instigate farmers but people saw through its tricks and propaganda and rejected the party.

Modi also claimed that whenever the BJP forms a government in a state, people support it for a long time but the Congress rarely comes back to power as people put a ‘no entry’ board for the grand old party.

Focusing a major part of his speech on targeting the Congress, Modi went on to allege that it has been working against the interests of SC/STs and backward classes by trying to provoke them with a misleading agenda.