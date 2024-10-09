Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi dares CM Hemant Soren to register FIR against him

RANCHI: Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi, after getting the forms filled up for Gogo Didi Yojana in Ranchi, has dared Hemant Soren and his Government to lodge an FIR against him.

Following reports of registration being done by BJP workers for Didi Gogo Yojana on Monday, CM Soren directed the DCs to take appropriate action after registering an FIR, if they come across any such incident in the state.

After getting the forms filled out for the women, Marandi told them that Rs 2100 would be transferred to the women's bank account on the 11th of every month if BJP comes to power after the elections.

According to Marandi, the Chief Minister is frustrated with the increasing popularity and support of the people towards the BJP.

“If Hemant Soren wants to investigate, he can do it… If he wants to take action against me, he may do so. I came here personally and filled out the forms for Gogo Didi Yojana,” said Marandi.

"Modi ji's government want women empowerment in the country…this is not the first time that such programme is being run; already several schemes are being run that are dedicated to the mothers and sisters", he added.

Earlier on Monday, Soren’s direction to the DCs sparked a row in the state with State BJP President Babulal Marandi alleging that the Chief Minister lacks constitutional knowledge as he is surrounded by wrong advisors.

Notably, on the lines of ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana,’ BJP has also promised to give Rs 2100 to the women every month under ‘Gogo Didi Yojana,’ for which, forms are reportedly being filled up by the women at different places.

After the news of filling up forms under the ‘Gogo Didi Yojana’ went viral on social media, JMM posted on X, accusing BJP of flouting the rules of the Election Commission. It also tagged it to the Chief Minister and asked him to take action or the INDI Alliance would adopt such tactics.

Reacting to the post, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take action after filing a case and report.