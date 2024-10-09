Nuclear-propelled hunter submarine gets CCS go-ahead

NEW DELHI: In a major go ahead towards adding heft to the underwater combat capability of the Indian Navy, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday green flagged construction of nuclear-powered attack submarines or the SSNs. The project to procure 31 armed MQ 9B Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) also got a go ahead.

The plans are to manufacture indigenously, initially, two 6,000-tonne boats with each costing around Rs 15,000 crore, at the Ship Building Centre (SBC) Visakhapatnam.

It was first reported by TNIE in August that a government green light to enhance the attack capability of the Indian Navy is due this year through the manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines.

It is expected to serve as a deterrent for the Chinese Navy’s increasing foray into the Indian Ocean Region.

This ambitious project is going to be indigenous. “The submarine will be more than 90 per cent indigenous,” sources said.