Nuclear-propelled hunter submarine gets CCS go-ahead

NEW DELHI: In a major go ahead towards adding heft to the underwater combat capability of the Indian Navy, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday green flagged construction of nuclear-powered attack submarines or the SSNs. The project to procure 31 armed MQ 9B Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) also got a go ahead.
The plans are to manufacture indigenously, initially, two 6,000-tonne boats with each costing around Rs 15,000 crore, at the Ship Building Centre (SBC) Visakhapatnam.
It was first reported by TNIE in August that a government green light to enhance the attack capability of the Indian Navy is due this year through the manufacture of nuclear-powered submarines.
It is expected to serve as a deterrent for the Chinese Navy’s increasing foray into the Indian Ocean Region.
This ambitious project is going to be indigenous. “The submarine will be more than 90 per cent indigenous,” sources said.
The sources had confirmed that policymakers at every level had shown their inclination towards the project,” one of the sources said.
The project has its Chinese considerations, as, since 2008, has been rapidly deploying various assets, including attack submarines, in the Indian Ocean region on anti-piracy duty. Prolonged deployments help gain familiarity and confidence. Additionally, Chinese survey vessels have been continuously operating in the region.
“The Chinese are unbelievably fast. We can take them lightly at our own peril,” they added.
In May, China completed sea trials of its Fujian aircraft carrier weighing a whopping 80,000 metric tons. The PLA already has two active carriers — the 66,000-ton Shandong and the 60,000-ton Liaoning.
“If any Chinese aircraft carrier comes close by, our nuclear submarine will serve as a deterrent because it can stay under water for close to a month.”
There are two types of nuclear submarines, SSN and SSBN. SS stands for submersible ship; SSN is a nuclear-powered submarine; and SSBN is a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine.
India already has SSBNs. They made the country’s nuclear no-first-use policy operational. SSNs have multiple mission utility like anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare, besides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. SSBNs offer assured second strike in the event of a nuclear attack.
India’s foray in the nuclear submarine domain began with the induction of INS Arihant. It is suitable for the policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons with maintenance of minimum credible deterrence, as part of the nuclear triad.
The Cabinet Committee on Security is India’s apex body which debates and decides issues having their security and defence implications. The committee is headed (chaired) by the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Defence, External Affairs, Home and Finance are part of it.
In another major approval towards the offensive capabilities, the top decision-making body CCS on Wednesday also approved the Predator’s procurement, for which India initiated the process to buy over $3 billion 31 armed MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs from General Atomics during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June 2023 visit to the US.
As per the discussions, General Atomics will also establish a Comprehensive Global MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) facility in India to support the country's long-term goals of indigenous production. The MQ-9Bs can loiter up to 50,000 ft, remain airborne for over 35 hours and carry four Hellfire missiles besides around 450 kg of other bombs.
As reported earlier by TNIE, the formal process to purchase it began with the Defence Acquisition Council on June 15, 2023, clearing the Acceptance of Necessity of 31 MQ-9Bs (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) for the tri-services through the Foreign Military Sale route.
The US government has suggested a total estimated ticket price of $3,072 million. Though there has been some political noise over its cost to the exchequer, the final price will be negotiated after regulatory clearance from the US government.
Given India’s geopolitical position, active borders with Pakistan, the prevalence of terrorism, and the ongoing stand-offs with China, the country needs a suitable policy framework that includes a robust counter-drone component considering the increasing number of incidents along the international border. The affordability and utility of drones have made them a platform of choice even for non-state actors.
India’s UAV requirements at present are mostly met from imports of the Heron I, the Searcher Mk II and the Harop loitering munition from Israel. They have been deployed to monitor activities along the volatile borders with China and Pakistan.