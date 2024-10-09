Punjab Police busts trans-border narcotic network in Amritsar, three arrested with 5 Kg heroin, Rs 3.95 lakh drug money

CHANDIGARH: In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks that use drones to transport drugs across the border, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested three drug smugglers after recovering 5 kg heroin and Rs 3.95 lakh drug money from their possession.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here today those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of village Roranwali in Amritsar, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of Village Roranwali in Amritsar and Jota Singh, a resident of Village Chartewali in Ajnala, Amritsar.
Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Jota Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Happy were directly in touch with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to transport drugs across the border. He said that technical leads were developed in a professional investigation and an FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case, he added.
Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police of Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that teams of Police Station Chheharta received a reliable input that some persons had retrieved a huge consignment of narcotics dropped using a drone from across the border and concealed it at their house in New Ajnala Colony.
Acting swiftly, police teams from Police Station Chheharta Amritsar under the supervision of DCP City Amritsar Abhimanyu Rana and ACP West Shivdarshan Singh, laid a trap and arrested the accused persons from a house in New Ajnala Colony in Ajnala. Apart from recovering heroin and drug money, police teams have also impounded their Maruti Swift car and a motorcycle, he said.
Bhullar said that the accused persons were using their house as safe haven and for supplying drugs. The probe is on to identify the Pakistan-based drug smuggler and persons to whom the arrested persons were to deliver the drug consignment, he said. A case has been registered under section 21-C of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar.