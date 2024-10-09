Punjab Police busts trans-border narcotic network in Amritsar, three arrested with 5 Kg heroin, Rs 3.95 lakh drug money

CHANDIGARH: In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks that use drones to transport drugs across the border, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested three drug smugglers after recovering 5 kg heroin and Rs 3.95 lakh drug money from their possession.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here today those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of village Roranwali in Amritsar, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of Village Roranwali in Amritsar and Jota Singh, a resident of Village Chartewali in Ajnala, Amritsar.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Jota Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Happy were directly in touch with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to transport drugs across the border. He said that technical leads were developed in a professional investigation and an FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case, he added.