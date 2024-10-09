Sonagachhi sex workers: NHRC seeks status report on preventive, rehabilitation steps

NEW DELHI: The NHRC sought a compliance report from the Chief Secretary, Govt. of West Bengal, and others to submit a detailed report on the implementation of recommendations made by the NHRC survey for women.

The survey dealt with work, rehabilitation, poverty eradication, and employment generation for women in Kolkata and its surrounding, North-24 Parganas and South-24 Parganas districts.

The NHRC while monitoring a case on the plight and sufferings of the Asia’s largest red-light area passed the order and sought for reply within six weeks. The case was filed by Supreme Court advocate and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy in 2018, wherein a series of directions have been issued and a survey by Calcutta University was conducted.

The NHRC took the inaction and failure of the State seriously as the final action taken cum status report on the implementation of directions in the survey work of the Sonagachi area etc, is still awaited. Regrettably, no status report has been received as of date despite granting additional time to file a reply.

Tripathy has successfully brought a ray of hope in case of the Delhi redlight area by ensuring a Policy on Sex workers through his petition in NHRC. He stated that the continued sufferings of women due to rape/sexual abuse and human trafficking at Sonagachi, Kolkata is due to the negligence and inaction of the State.

Pursuant to the direction of the Commission, Govt. of West Bengal has finished the research study with the help of University of Calcutta with a series of recommendations. The NHRC asked the Chief Secretary, to implement the recommendation given their social, medical and legal needs and submit further compliance reports within eight weeks.