Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Congress over Haryana poll defeat

MUMBAI: Following Congress's recent defeat in Haryana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a scathing attack on the party, asserting that Congress has a tendency to turn potential victories into defeats

In its editorial in the mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena (UBT) criticised Congress for its overconfidence, which it claims led to the party's failure in the state elections, despite a favorable atmosphere.

The editorial highlighted that while the INDIA alliance celebrated victories in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress's decision to exclude AAP from the alliance in Haryana backfired, resulting in a significant loss. "The Congress should take a lesson from its defeat in Haryana," the editorial stated.

It was anticipated that Congress would perform strongly in Haryana, yet the party faltered due to the overconfidence of some local leaders.