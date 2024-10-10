Congress reviews Haryana polls defeat, top brass deliberates reasons for 'unexpected' results

NEW DELHI: The Congress top brass headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge held a review meeting on Thursday on the party's shock defeat in the Haryana assembly polls and discussed the possible reasons for the "unexpected" results.

Congress president Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC senior observers for the polls Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken, as well as AICC secretaries for the state, participated in the review meeting.

AICC in-charge of state Deepak Babaria joined the meeting online.

"We held a review meeting on Haryana election results. As you all know, as the exit polls and opinion polls had showed, the results were unexpected. There was a lot of difference between exit polls and actual results. We discussed that, what could be the reasons for that. We will take appropriate steps going forward on this," Maken told reporters after the meeting.

Asked if infighting had hurt the Congress' chances in the polls, Maken said, "There are various reasons, from the Election Commission to internal differences; we have discussed all that will do so in the future as well because such a big upset...we cannot discuss everything in one or one-and-a-half hours."

The meeting comes a day after the Congress demanded a thorough probe into "discrepancies" found in some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes in the Haryana assembly polls and demanded that such EVMs should be sealed and secured pending the inquiry.