NHRC warns Centre over delay in Social Security Code report

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a reminder to the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to submit the required report on the implementation of the Social Security Code.

The NHRC has warned that if the report is not submitted, the Commission may be forced to initiate coercive measures under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights (PHR) Act, 1993, summoning the concerned authority for a personal appearance before the Commission.

This development follows a case filed by Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, regarding the lack of implementation of the Social Security Code, which aims to cover vulnerable sections of society without social security.

The NHRC has given the Ministry four weeks to submit their response.

Tripathy has alleged that the non-implementation of the "Code on Social Security, 2020", notified by the Central Government, has severely affected the lives of people from lower-income groups.

The case notes that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court took suo-motu cognisance in its writ petition, titled Re: Problems and Miseries of Migrant Labourers.

Following this, the Central Government notified the "Social Security Code" in September 2020, to amend and consolidate laws related to social security, aiming to extend social security to all employees and workers in organised, unorganised, or other sectors.