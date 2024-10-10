Omar Abdullah says new cabinet’s first resolution will be 'restoration of statehood'

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) is set to hold a meeting of newly elected legislators in Srinagar on Thursday.

Omar Abdullah, who is tipped to take over as the first chief minister of J&K UT, stated that the new cabinet’s first order of business would be to pass a resolution seeking restoration of statehood.

Meanwhile, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra has rushed to Delhi to consult party leaders on government formation. “The NC legislative party meeting will be held tomorrow, followed by an alliance meeting later to determine the leader of the alliance,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar on Wednesday.

NC emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats in the 90-member J&K Assembly. Omar, the alliance leader, said that the alliance would take letters of support, meet with the Lieutenant Governor to stake claim on government formation, and request the L-G to fix the swearing-in date.

On being named as CM by his father and NC president Farooq Abdullah, Omar said, “I am very grateful for the confidence he has reposed in me. But the decision has to be taken by the legislators. It is a decision that the alliance has to make. I have always wanted to do things by the book and by the rules.”

He suggested that the new cabinet should be to pass a resolution, asking for the restoration of statehood, and the CM should travel to Delhi with the resolution. “The CM should call on the country’s leadership and ask them to fulfil their promise. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have promised restoration of statehood. Nowhere did they say that statehood will be restored only when BJP comes to power”.

On Article 370, Omar said, “We don’t want to fool people because expecting those who snatched Article 370 to restore it will be foolishness.”