Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to power: Former PM Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday described Ratan Tata as a stalwart of the Indian industry and said he had the courage to speak truth to those in power.

In his condolence letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Singh said Tata was much more than a business icon.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata ji, a stalwart of Indian Industry. He was much more than a business icon, his vision and humanity demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life," the former prime minister said.

"He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power. I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions," he added.

"I take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May his soul Rest in Peace," Singh also said.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai.

He was 86.