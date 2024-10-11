R.G Kar hospital rape-murder case: Senior doctors from corporate hospitals join protest

KOLKATA: The junior doctors, agitating over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Hospital, continued their fast unto death for the fifth day on Thursday, with their talks with the West Bengal government failing to break the deadlock.

Doctors from various private and corporate hospitals in Kolkata joined the protest and 40 doctors of state-run SSKM Hospital resigned en masse on Thursday to show solidarity with the medics on hunger strike.

Two days back, 54 senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and 35 of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri resigned in support of the junior doctors’ protest.

The junior doctors on hunger strike for more than 100 hours showed signs of physical weakness, but the medics said they are mentally strong and will continue their movement.

“We are deeply concerned for the health of the protesting doctors,” said Dr Gautam Das of SSKM Hospital. The doctors’ decision to resign is out of frustration with the state government’s indifference to their legitimate concerns, he said, pointing out the lack of progress in resolving the impasse over the doctors’ demands.

The government convened a meeting on Wednesday evening with the protestors but failed to break the deadlock. Following the meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the protesting doctors alleged that they received nothing concrete from the state government except “verbal assurances”.