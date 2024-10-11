R.G Kar hospital rape-murder case: Senior doctors from corporate hospitals join protest

KOLKATA: The junior doctors, agitating over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Hospital, continued their fast unto death for the fifth day on Thursday, with their talks with the West Bengal government failing to break the deadlock.
Doctors from various private and corporate hospitals in Kolkata joined the protest and 40 doctors of state-run SSKM Hospital resigned en masse on Thursday to show solidarity with the medics on hunger strike.
Two days back, 54 senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and 35 of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri resigned in support of the junior doctors’ protest.
The junior doctors on hunger strike for more than 100 hours showed signs of physical weakness, but the medics said they are mentally strong and will continue their movement.
“We are deeply concerned for the health of the protesting doctors,” said Dr Gautam Das of SSKM Hospital. The doctors’ decision to resign is out of frustration with the state government’s indifference to their legitimate concerns, he said, pointing out the lack of progress in resolving the impasse over the doctors’ demands.
The government convened a meeting on Wednesday evening with the protestors but failed to break the deadlock. Following the meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the protesting doctors alleged that they received nothing concrete from the state government except “verbal assurances”.
While the junior doctors wanted a fixed date for the students’ union election to be held in every state-run medical college, the government did not give any assurance. Upset junior doctors alleged that there seemed to be no willingness on the part of the government to find a solution.
“They gave us assurances, like they gave us before, and told us to wait till the Pujas are over. Right now, every minute counts as our friends on fast are showing physical weaknesses, and anything can happen. The government is playing with the lives of those who are dedicated to saving lives of others,” said a junior doctor.
At the protest site, the doctors criticised the police for apprehending their colleagues who were demonstrating and distributing leaflets outside Durga Puja pandals on Wednesday. Many people from all walks of life also joined the demonstrations but they were not allowed to cross barricades in Dharmatala area.
The doctors called for immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, alleging administrative incompetence and inaction against corruption.
Guv urges medics to end indefinite hunger fast
Concerned over their deteriorating health conditions due to fasting over the past five days, Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged the junior medics to end their hunger strike and advised them to continue their protest without affecting their health, a source in the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday. Bose’s plea came after a few junior doctors urged him to intervene. He went to the junior doctors at their hunger strike venue in Dharmatala and assured them of holding a peace meeting